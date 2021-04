The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee (DTC) is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Police Commissioners.

At a board meeting on April 8, Commissioner Nicholas Perna submitted his letter of resignation, effective Friday, April 9. Perna was appointed to the board in January 2019 to fill a vacancy and was elected to serve a two-year term that November.

“Perna has served our town with skill, mature judgment and dedication,” wrote representatives of the DTC in a release. “The Ridgefield Democrats thank Mr. Perna for his valuable service and wish him well.”

Since Perna was a registered Democrat when he served on the board his seat must be filled by another Democrat, per the town charter. The board has 30 days from the day of Perna’s resignation to replace him. If the vacancy is not filled within the 30 days, then the Board of Selectmen can fill the seat.

The DTC is requesting that any registered Ridgefield Democrat interested in filling the seat to send a statement of interest as well as a resume or biography via email to recruitment@ridgefielddems.org, by Wednesday, April 21. The DTC recruiting subcommittee will then interview potential candidates and submit an endorsement to the Board of Police Commissioners for consideration.

The DTC reminded candidates that the board will conduct its own official selection process for filling the vacancy. The board’s process is separate from that of the DTC’s and the committee’s endorsement is solely advisory to the board.