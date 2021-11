RIDGEFIELD — Almost all of Ridgefield’s Democratic candidates were endorsed by voters Tuesday night after 6,287 ballots were tabulated at Town Hall.

Of the 16 candidates nominated by the Democratic Town Committee in the election, 15 won seats on a wide array of boards and commissions. Democratic Police Commissioner Ralph Money was the sole incumbent who was not re-elected despite garnering more than 3,000 votes.

“We went into this election with three of the five members of the Board of Police Commissioners being democrats,” DTC Chairman Joe Shapiro said. “We did hope to extend the majority 4-1.”

Shapiro acknowledged the “strong campaign” mounted by Republican Police Commissioner John Frey, who served as Ridgefield’s state representative for 22 years before leaving office at the end of 2020. He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board earlier this year.

Frey was the top vote-getter among the police commissioner candidates, earning 3,551 votes. Democratic challenger Sharon Dornfeld, who garnered 3,096 votes, joins Frey and BOPC Chairwoman Marcie Coffin, who was also re-elected to her seat Tuesday night.

Incumbents Mike Rettger and Andrew Okrongly will continue to serve Ridgefield on the Board of Finance. Incumbent Tina Malhotra won her bid for re-election on the Board of Education alongside fellow Democrats Selina Bell, Amy Casey and Tom Colin.

Board of Assessment Appeals Chairman Jeff Lundberg was also re-elected, and will be joined by Republican David Pope. Incumbent Zoning Board of Appeals member Joseph Pastore was elected to a five-year term.

The town’s registrar of voters expects “the possibility of an amendment” based on feedback from the moderator at Scotts Ridge Middle School, the polling location for District II.

“We’re gonna run the ballots back through a new tabulator to make sure that it’s accurate,” explained registrar Cindy Bruno. “If there’s a change then we submit an amendment, if there’s not a change then we won’t, and those official result will stand.”

Republican Town Committee Chairman Mike Raduazzo did not reply to a request for comment.

“The most important thing to the success of the democrats in this campaign is that we had 16 excellent candidates who know Ridgefield well, and really have credentials for the particular boards for which they (were) running,” Shapiro added, “and I think the voters recognized that.”