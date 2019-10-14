Ridgefield Democrats announces ‘Women’s March Day’ on Saturday

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Democrats announces ‘Women’s March Day’ on Saturday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Women’s March Day of Action is being hosted by “Rudy For the Love of Ridgefield” campaign and the Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at campaign DTC headquarters at 416 Main Street.

Kick-off will include a show of support for the Democratic women candidates currently running for local seats during the 2019 Ridgefield elections.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be on hand to encourage women candidates and to endorse First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

First Selectman Marconi will host lunch and meet with participants to answer questions and encourage support.

“We are hoping people can show their support of these terrific women candidates by volunteering to help with mailers, put together signs and other jobs. Every little bit helps,” he said.

For more information, email rudy4ridgefield@gmail.com.