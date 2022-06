This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Ridgefield’s Father’s Club held its Strongest Dad Competition on June 18. Many dads participated and got a lot of exercise in the process.

Events included gas can carry, wheel barrow station, Lego walk of death, and brain games.