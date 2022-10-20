Home of the Battle of Ridgefield, town has its first Daughters of the American Revolution chapter

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
RIDGEFIELD — It's been six months since its festive launch in Ridgefield, and the Cannon Ridge Chapter National Daughters of the American Revolution has only just begun to scratch the surface of the town's rich history in connection to the American Revolution.
Ridgefield was the only town in Connecticut that had an inland battle during the American Revolution. Given that historical significance, Andrea Beebe, organizing chapter regent in Ridgefield, said it was time for the town to have its own DAR chapter, adding this year’s celebration of the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield “really solidified the chapter’s start.”