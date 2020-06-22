Ridgefield Crossings residents get serenaded
Published
-
Micheal Shofi performs at Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings during the Windows Serenade event for Make Music Ridgefield on June 21.
Photo: Contributed Photo
Micheal Shofi performs at Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings during the Windows Serenade event for Make Music Ridgefield on June 21.
Micheal Shofi performs at Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings during the Windows Serenade event for Make Music Ridgefield on June 21.
Photo: Contributed Photo
Micheal Shofi performs at Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings during the Windows Serenade event for Make Music Ridgefield on June 21.