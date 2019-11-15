Ridgefield Craft Field: Woman’s Club hosts 49th annual celebration of shopping local

Mark your calendars — on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a fun-filled shopping day at East Ridge Middle School, located near the intersection of Route 102 and East Ridge Road.

Admission is $8 for adults, kids under 12 are free. Present a coupon and save a dollar on one adult admission. All senior citizens will be admitted for the discounted fee of $6.00 - no coupon needed! Ask our helpful staff of Woman’s Club members for locations of your favorite crafters, or consult the brochure. (RWC Club members wear green aprons!) Don’t forget to enter our free drawing for a $50. Gift card, accepted at many local shops.

A bonanza of beautiful and useful handcrafted items awaits you, suitable for adults, teens, kids, and even your pets; all just waiting for your inspection. Think of the many ways your purchases may simplify holiday shopping!

Choose from unique sweaters, cozy quilts, popular jewelry, durable wooden items and holiday décor, stocking stuffers and gourmet food gifts. Kids will especially like the Ridgefield-themed shirts, mugs and accessories offered by the Rooted Plow, a business created by Leslie Realander and Diane Arfine, who celebrate their adopted town in unique crafts.

As you roam through the hallways, the gym and the cafeteria, now transformed into a shopper’s delight, reflect on all the good being done by this charitable event. The RWC donates all profits of the Craft Fair to many local service organizations and awards four college scholarships annually to RHS graduates.

When you explore the offerings of our newest crafters, you will notice that older crafts, like weaving, have once again become popular. We will have two weavers with us this year: Katie Strano works on a floor loom (called a Heddle) to create her soft and luxurious shawls, scarves, blankets and pillows for her business, “Heddle Over Heels”. Another newcomer, Sherry Dividi takes her inspiration from European and Asian artisans, creating “lifestyle products” like scarves, table runners and paintings. Her business, Fashions for Empowerment, reflects her commitment to helping women in remote areas of the world.

Our returning crafters continue to offer many popular items, like the lovely knit or crocheted accessories, baby dresses, shawls and sweaters made by Jean Smith, a long-time participant in the Craft Fair. Another returning crafter, Pam Elkow of Redding, will display her fused glass dishes and bowls, all unique decorative items.

Don’t forget to visit the table in the back hallway to play “Take-A-Chance”, where lucky patrons may win items generously donated by our crafters, like jewelry, scarves, wooden trays, holiday gifts and so much more! (And, rest assured that all money raised at this booth will again be donated to the Ridgefield Emergency Fund, to help those most in need.)

The cafeteria beckons you to sample our snacks, coffee and lunch options, all offered today at modest prices. Thank the generous folks who supply us with donuts, sandwiches, quiche, salads, and so much more. When you “Shop Local” you are expressing your support for them in the best possible way!

Accept our thanks for your support of our annual fundraiser, and have a wonderful Thanksgiving. We hope you met some talented crafters and found surprises galore! Don’t forget to take home a few hand-made chocolate turkeys for the children who will sit at your holiday table.

May it be a sweet reminder of your day at the Craft Fair.