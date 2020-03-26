Ridgefield ‘Continuity of Learning Plan’ offers ‘meaningful instruction’

Promising “meaningful instruction” while the schools are closed indefinitely by concerns about the coronavirus, Superintendent of Schools JeanAnn Paddyfote has described a “continuity of learning plan” for Ridgefield students in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

In a March 19 letter, the superintendent said:

Dear Parents and Staff,

I hope you are doing well and continuing to stay healthy. First, I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this ever-changing time of uncertainty. Today, we are excited to share with you the Continuity of Learning Plan by our teachers and administrators that can be found here: Ridgefield Public School Continuity of Learning Plan. This document identifies the guiding principles and goals of our plan, and a framework for K-12 virtual learning. We feel the current plan will provide meaningful instruction for all students, grades K-12.

Our staff and District leaders worked collaboratively to develop our Continuity of Learning Plan and took into consideration what families, students and staff might be experiencing during the closure of schools. We developed a learning platform that allows for structure and routines, while accommodating the flexibility families, students and staff may need.

As we launch our Continuity of Learning Plan, we appreciate your continued support and understanding. We feel strongly the plan will provide meaningful instructional opportunities for our students during school closure. We fully understand the plan will evolve as we move forward, and we realize there may be bumps along the way.

During this time of school closure, what we want most for you and your family is to stay healthy. We also want to do what is best for all students. The staff and administration of Ridgefield Public Schools will be available to support students and families in any way we can.

Please be well and take good care of yourself and your family. Again, we thank you in advance for your patience during the closure of our schools.

Sincerely, JeanANn C. Paddyfote, Ph.D.

Interim Superintendentof Schools