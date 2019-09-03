Ridgefield Continuing Education offers the following classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers the following classes. Ridgefield Continuing Education offers the following classes. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Continuing Education offers the following classes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Tai Chi

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) Wednesdays, starting Sept. 18, from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. Tai Chi Intermediate meets from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Classes meet for eight sessions Sept. 18, 25; Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6 and 13. A Friday morning session of Tai Chi starts Sept. 20, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., for seven sessions.

Tai Chi Exercises meets Wednesdays, Sept. 18 through Nov. 6, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. and Fridays, Sept. 20 through Nov. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. New sections of Tai Chi Exercises start Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Monday, Oct. 21, from 7:35 to 8:35 p.m. Evening classes meet at East Ridge Middle School and day classes meet at the Annex (Friday) or Ballard Community Room (Wednesday).

Class size is limited. Cost is $86 for seven sessions or $96 for eight sessions. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration is required. Cardio, Yoga, Zumba, and Pilates also are available. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ballroom dance

Ballroom Dance and West Coast Swing Beginner brush up classes run Wednesdays, Sept. 18, 25; Oct., 2, 16, 23 & 30, from 8 to 9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. Students will learn 3 or 4 basic steps for Swing, Foxtrot, Waltz, Cha Cha, Rumba. West Coast Swing is a contemporary-style of swing, very different from traditional swing. No partner is required. Prior students and beginners welcome. Wear leather or suede soled party shoes.

Instructor Natalie Mazzola is a former amateur 10 dance champion, and a teacher for more than 20 years at the Vitti’s School of Dance in Danbury.

Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $59.

Line Dance, Zumba® and Barre-lates also start soon. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Real Estate Principles and Practices

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Real Estate Principles and Practices beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. This 60-hour course meets the minimum requirements as set forth by the Connecticut Real Estate Commission and Department of Consumer Protection for application to take the sales associate or broker exam. The class meets on Mondays, Wednesdays, (and some Thursdays when there is a Monday or Wednesday holiday), from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Instructors include long term Ridgefield area real estate professionals and office managers Terry Hastings of Total Mortgage Services, LLC who has more than 20 years prior experience in real estate sales and management with Weichert, Realtors and Prudential, Fitzgerald & Hastings; Nick Davis, manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s; Lonnie Shapiro, long term broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Joe Porricelli, manager at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and Barry London, manager at Weichert, Realtors.

Cost, including two texts is $449. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $371. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Jewelry workshops

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers two jewelry workshops for all levels. Twist Chain Necklace uses a pattern of interlocking rings in an easy to do ancient Celtic chain maille pattern while making your own sterling silver chain necklace that can be worn either in the twisted or the non-twisted style.

Instructor Dr. Karen Brunjes, of kbdesignsetc and Brunjes Chiropractic, has been crafting jewelry with unique textures, colors and the beauty of nature, hand-forged metals, featuring sterling silver, along with unique, natural stones since age 7.

Class meets Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuition is $31. Byzantine Bracelet, a two session course is on Thursdays, Oct. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Oct. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $44. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. An additional materials fee is payable to the instructor at class for sterling silver and supplies. Class size limited. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.