Ridgefield Continuing Education offers job search workshops, yoga, eBay, computer classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Career and job search workshops

Resume Assistance and Job Search and Interview Techniques, one on one online workshops may be scheduled on Fridays in May and June, from 1 to 2 p.m. or at other times of mutual convenience.

Instructor Glenna McNally has more than 30 years’ experience in executive recruiting and career consulting.

Workshops are $49 each.

Advance registration is required.

Take a virtual yoga, tai chi, barre-lates class

Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit with Miriam Zernis, a Sivananda Yoga Master who was certified in India, starts Wednesday, May 20, 8:40 to 9:50 a.m.; Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis meets Mondays, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Gentle Yoga with certified instructor Beverly Leighton starts Wednesday, May 20, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Tai Chi Exercises and Barre-Lates also start soon. Classes meet 6 sessions and cost $74. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older or disabled discount available. Advance registration required. Participants need a mat, blanket, and water bottle.

Buying and Selling on eBay

Buying and Selling on eBay meets Wednesdays, May 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. ‘

Class provides hands-on experience using eBay and can help you: buy old or new items with confidence; convert household clutter to cash; start an eBay business; and sell items to downsize a collection. Instructor Eileen Burton has a small French collectibles business and has spent more than 10 years buying and selling on eBay.

Cost is $79. Other tech and computer classes also are available.

Computer classes

Windows 10, Thursday, May 21, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Excel Intro, Tuesday/Wednesday, May 19 and 20, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; $79.

Excel Intermediate, Tuesday/Wednesday, May 26 and 27, noon-2:30 p.m.; $99.

PowerPoint, Wednesday, May 27 and June 3, 3-5 p.m.; $79.

iPad, Thursday, May 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Cyber Security, Thursday, June 4, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Wix Websites, Photoshop Elements, Advanced Excel, eBay, iPhone, and more workshops also are available. One on one tutorial sessions can be scheduled at times of mutual convenience. Discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older.