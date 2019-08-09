Ridgefield Continuing Education offers foreign language, painting classes

Drawing and painting class

Drawing and Painting Studio Art is an open studio art class for both beginning and continuing students available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. New students start with drawing basics, from contour through composition, using charcoal pencils. Continuing students work in the medium of their choice and receive individual instruction. This class meets Thursdays, Sept. 19, 26; Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Town Hall Annex. Class size limited. Cost is $132 (materials list on web site).

Explore the Mediums starts Monday, Oct. 7, from 12:30-2 p.m. for seven sessions. Instructor Laura McCormick, a freelance artist specializing in charcoal and pastel portraiture who has been teaching drawing for many years will cover all of the fundamentals from contour through composition. Furniture painting, knitting, jewelry, and crochet also are available.

Advance registration is required. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older receive a discount. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Foreign language classes

French, Spanish, Italian, and German beginning and continuing classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education both day and evening, in most of the languages. Classes run 6 to 8 sessions for 1.5 to 2 hours each.

Tuition is $113 to $151, with an additional text fee. Instructors are native speakers or have lived in the country.

Advance registration is required. Course and teacher descriptions and dates are at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ballroom dance

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Ballroom Dance and West Coast Swing Beginner — Brush Up classes Wednesdays, Sept. 18, 25; Oct., 2, 16, 23 & 30, from 8 to 9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. Students will learn 3 or 4 basic steps for Swing, Foxtrot, Waltz, Cha Cha, Rumba. No partner is required. Wear leather or suede soled party shoes.

Instructor Natalie Mazzola is a former amateur 10 dance champion, and a teacher for more than 20 years at the Vitti’s School of Dance in Danbury.

Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $59. Line Dance, Zumba and Barre-lates also are available.

Advance registration is required. To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.