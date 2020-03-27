Ridgefield Continuing Education offering online classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Technology and Microsoft Office 2019 classes

Excel Intro, Wednesday, April 15 and 22, from 1-3 p.m.; $79.

PowerPoint, Thursday and Friday, April 16 and 17, 10 a.m.-noon; $79.

Windows 10, Thursday, April 23, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Excel Intermediate, Wednesday, April 29 and May 6, 12:30-3 p.m.; $79.

Using Social Networks: FaceBook, LinkedIn and Twitter, Friday, May 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

CyberSecurity, Word, Advanced Excel, Wix Websites, Photoshop Elements, eBay and more workshops are being scheduled as well. One on one tutorial sessions can be scheduled at times of mutual convenience. There is a small materials fee in some classes. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older receive a discount.

Career and job search workshops

Resume Assistance and Job Search and Interview Techniques may be scheduled Fridays, April 17; May 1, 8, 15, and 29, from 1-2 p.m. or at other times of mutual convenience. Instructor Glenna McNally has more than 30 years’ experience in executive recruiting and career consulting.

These one hour 1-on-1 workshops cost $49 each. Advance registration is required.

Graduate Management Admission Test prep courses

GMAT prep courses are available through ed2go/Ridgefield. There is an instructor facilitated six-week option starting April 15, May 13, and June 17 for $99; and a self-paced option, beginning any time with three month access for $100.

Applying to graduate business and management schools usually means taking the GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test). This preparation course provides test-taking techniques and methods for improving one’s score and saving time on all GMAT question types.