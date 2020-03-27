Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes online using the Zoom meeting platform. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Technology and Microsoft Office 2019 classes

Excel Intro, Wednesday, April 15 and 22, from 1-3 p.m.; $79.

PowerPoint, Thursday and Friday, April 16 and 17, 10 a.m.-noon; $79.

Windows 10, Thursday, April 23, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

Excel Intermediate, Wednesday, April 29 and May 6, 12:30-3 p.m.; $79.

Using Social Networks: FaceBook, LinkedIn and Twitter, Friday, May 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

CyberSecurity, Word, Advanced Excel, Wix Websites, Photoshop Elements, eBay and more workshops are being scheduled as well. One on one tutorial sessions can be scheduled at times of mutual convenience. There is a small materials fee in some classes. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older receive a discount.

Career and job search workshops

Resume Assistance and Job Search and Interview Techniques may be scheduled Fridays, April 17; May 1, 8, 15, and 29, from 1-2 p.m. or at other times of mutual convenience. Instructor Glenna McNally has more than 30 years’ experience in executive recruiting and career consulting.

These one hour 1-on-1 workshops cost $49 each. Advance registration is required.

Graduate Management Admission Test prep courses

GMAT prep courses are available through ed2go/Ridgefield. There is an instructor facilitated six-week option starting April 15, May 13, and June 17 for $99; and a self-paced option, beginning any time with three month access for $100.

Applying to graduate business and management schools usually means taking the GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test). This preparation course provides test-taking techniques and methods for improving one’s score and saving time on all GMAT question types.