Ridgefield Continuing Education offering online classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following online classes including a cooking class, QuickBooks courses and an interior design workshop. To register or for more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org and click ed2go online courses or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Learning to create quick, nutritious meals

Luscious, Low-Fat, Lightning-Quick meals is an online cooking class that teaches participants to create delicious and nutritious meals by reducing fat without sacrificing flavor. This course provides tips on menu planning and quicker cooking, providing 50 recipes.

There is a six-week option (starts the middle of each month) and a self-paced option (start any time with three-month access) for most classes. Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, supplementary links, and more. These courses include business, computer, writing, languages, health and online test prep.

Most of the courses cost between $99 and $129.

QuickBooks courses

QuickBooks beginner and intermediate courses for most versions from 2014 through 2019 are available. QuickBooks for payroll and a contractor’s edition are available in some versions.

