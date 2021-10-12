Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ridgebury Farm & Stables
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Ridgebury Farm & Stables to the community and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured are Geoffrey Morris, Sarah Grossman, Katy Schermann and Rob Zink.
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Ridgebury Farm & Stables to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sprawling horse farm.
“Ridgebury Farm specializes in hippotherapy and equine assisted therapy for individuals with special needs,” co-founder and executive director Katy Schermann said. “Our core values surround the health, well-being and progress of the rider.”