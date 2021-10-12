Skip to main content
Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ridgebury Farm & Stables

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Ridgebury Farm & Stables to the community and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured are Geoffrey Morris, Sarah Grossman, Katy Schermann and Rob Zink.
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Ridgebury Farm & Stables to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sprawling horse farm.

“Ridgebury Farm specializes in hippotherapy and equine assisted therapy for individuals with special needs,” co-founder and executive director Katy Schermann said. “Our core values surround the health, well-being and progress of the rider.”

The farm is the only American Hippotherapy Association recognized facility in New England and New York. To learn more about programming or volunteer opportunities, call 203-801-5254 or email info@ridgeburyfarms.com.

Ridgebury Farm & Stables is at 484 Ridgebury Road in Ridgefield.

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has been serving the business community since 1966. For more information on member benefits or promotions call 203-438-5992 or email dspence@ridgefieldchamber.org.