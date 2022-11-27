Ridgefield CT Pride hosts LGBTQ-plus youth meet-up: 'To gather, have fun and make new friendships'

Ridgefield CT Pride's LGBTQ+ Youth meet-up was held this past Saturday, Nov 19, by Wooster School's Justice and Equity Center at Wooster School in Danbury. The event was run and organized by Ridgefield CT Pride.

"We are grateful to the Wooster School's Justice and Equity Center which hosted the event and provided some snacks and beverages as well, said the group's co-organizer Alisa Trachtenberg, a Ridgefield resident. "The event was well attended, the kids had a great time and were asking when we could host another."

Participants came from both public and private schools from Brewster, N.Y., and from Brookfield, Danbury, Greenwich, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield and Weston.

"The evening was an opportunity for LGBTQ-plus Youth for the greater Danbury area and beyond to gather, have fun and make new friendships. The event started with a plentiful pot luck, followed by team building games to help the students get to know each other and to build bonds through activities that necessitated cooperation and problem solving," Trachtenberg said.

Their first activity was lining participants up by birth date without talking, writing or using electronics. Next, each participant wrote three interesting facts about themselves on a post-it, crumpled it and put it in a hat. The post-its were then thrown in the air and each participant grabbed one and was then on a quest to find the person it belonged to — all while trying to find out at least one thing about every person who was at the event.

"There were lots of laughs and smiles during the activity," Trachtenberg said. "After winners were announced, the kids sat in a circle and shared a bit about themselves with the group before dividing up to play a variety of board games."

They are hoping to hold another in-person event in the spring. Their next LGBTQ+ Youth meet-up will take place over Zoom Dec. 5 from 7-8:30 p.m. For more information, contact supporgroup@ridgefieldctpride.com.