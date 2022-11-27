Ridgefield CT Pride hosts LGBTQ-plus youth meet-up: 'To gather, have fun and make new friendships'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Ridgefield CT Pride's LGBTQ+ Youth meet-up was held this past Saturday, Nov 19, by Wooster School's Justice and Equity Center at Wooster School in Danbury. The event was run and organized by Ridgefield CT Pride.
"We are grateful to the Wooster School's Justice and Equity Center which hosted the event and provided some snacks and beverages as well, said the group's co-organizer Alisa Trachtenberg, a Ridgefield resident. "The event was well attended, the kids had a great time and were asking when we could host another."