Ridgefield COVID-19 deaths are now 20, cases hit 140

With 140 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Ridgefield, the death toll hit 20, town authorities said Monday evening, April 20. And Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order requiring face coverings when out in public takes effect at 8 p.m. tonight.

The release from the town office of Emergency Management follows:

RIDGEFIELD, CT; APRIL 20, 2020

Here are today’s updates:

Health Director Ed Briggs reports that the number of active COVID-19 cases is 140 and the current death toll for Ridgefield is sadly 20.

The upcoming Board of Selectmen’s meeting will be held Wednesday, April 22 at 6:30 PM via a zoom webinar. To register go to: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7mbBUdMVQ1eqLnqJ258HcA or go to www.ridgefieldct.org and click on the town calendar and then the agenda link.

The Governor signed an “executive order directing face coverings to be worn by anyone in public wherever a six-foot distance is unavoidable, including by employees while in the workplace. This does not apply to anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition.”

A video on how to make a face covering can be found on the CDC web site.

Residents who have concerns about others in the community following the mask/face covering directive should use their best judgment on whether or not to enter an area where this is occurring. Ridgefielders are being asked to take protective measures and when possible, share those measures with friends and family. Please also keep in mind that some people may not be wearing masks due to health reasons.

Director of Emergency Management, Dick Aarons requests that people learn the proper way to remove and discard of the gloves. Gloves should not be tossed in parking lots or on sidewalks but should be discarded in trash bins or taken home to discard. Go to www.cdc.gov How to Remove Gloves for a safe simple guide that will make it easy and safe to transport used gloves to the trash.

Ridgefield Responds is now accepting applications for rental assistance from Ridgefield residents who are experiencing immediate financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19. For applications and criteria, please go to the town website, www.ridgefieldct.org. Ridgefield Responds is a public 501C-3 under the Friends of Ridgefield and is comprised of donated funds for the rental assistance program. All tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Friends of Ridgefield-Ridgefield Responds at 400 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.

There is a link on the town website for those who would like to contribute to Ridgefield based organizations.

Emergency Management Director Dick Aarons wants people to know that the CTAlert system is used as a public warning system for information that the public needs to know immediately. This is different from daily updates from the Office of Emergency Management which are timely, but not necessarily urgent.

Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.