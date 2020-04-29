Ridgefield COVID-19 cases, deaths, holding steady

Both the number of COVID-19 cases in Ridgefield and the number of deaths form the disease appear to have held steady for a couple of days, according to the town’s health director and Department of Emergency Management. They reported 155 cases and 30 deaths as of Wednesday, April 29.

The release also notes changes to the town budget-making process, the re-opening fo the town golf course, and a state program providing masks to essential businesses with under 50 workers.

Here is the town’s coronavirus update release from Wednesday afternoon.

RIDGEFIELD, CT: April 29, 2020:

Health Director Ed Briggs reports that the number of cumulative positive COVID-19 tests to date remains at 155 and reports that there has been no change in numbers in the last two days. The number of deaths also remains at 30.

The Ridgefield Golf course re-opened, Monday, April 27. Please go to: www.ridgefieldgc.com for details and to make online reservations. Plan to pay with a credit card. Play will be in twosomes, there will be no carts or sharing of equipment and players are required to wear face coverings.

The Annual Town Budget Meeting (May 4, 2020) and the upcoming Budget Referendum are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Lamont’s Executive Order 7I gives the Board of Selectmen the authority to permit the “budget making authority” of the Town—the Board of Finance—to adopt a budget for the July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 fiscal year and set a mill rate.

The date for final BOS budget approval is now set for May 6.

The BOF will set their meeting schedule for final budget adoption, including a public hearing (via zoom or other platform) accordingly.

Over the weekend, the State of Connecticut and the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA) announced a program where businesses listed by the state as essential and with less than 50 employees are eligible to receive surgical masks to help ensure the safety and continuity of their operations.

You do not need to be a member of CBIA to place an order. If your business is eligible and in need please follow the link and fill out the form. Any masks that are ordered will be distributed to your local municipality/EMD office this Thursday afternoon. Delivery or pickup will then be determined by the municipality.

We suggest you place your order immediately to ensure you are included in the program. The link to the form is: https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/request-masks-for-ct-small-business. For more details to determine eligibility visit: https://portal.ct.gov/DECD/Content/Coronavirus-Business-Recovery/Business-Exemptions-for-Coronavirus

Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.