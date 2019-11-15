Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club holds successful second Adult Camp Night fundraiser

On Saturday, November 2nd, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield opened its doors for an adult night out, hosting their second Adult Camp Night fundraiser. The event provided adults the opportunity to experience what it is like to be a Club kid.

Rocking their Boys & Girls Club Adult Camper T-Shirts, provided by Ridgefield Screen Printing and Embroidery, the Adult Campers participated in a schedule of camp activities, including enjoying dinner and drinks from Prime Taco, followed by participating in Camp activities, including Dodgeball, King & Queen of the Inflatable Course, Big Fish in the Games Room, and Kindness Rocks in the ART Studio. The evening concluded with open areas, consisting of Jammin’ with Jess Karaoke, Cornhole, and a visit to the Ice Cream Café, graciously provided by Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe. Throughout the night, the adult campers heard from their Camp Counselors, all Club alumni, who shared stories of how the Boys & Girls Club has influenced their lives.

The Club would like to recognize and thank the Adult Camp Night Sponsors, especially our title sponsor Janis & Dave Johnson, and the Game Room Sponsor Reliance Merchant Services. An additional thank you to our Week of Camp Sponsors Ace Tire, Dr. Blaine Langberg: Orthodontist, Gallo Ristorante, Miss Confident Boutique, Redwood Construction, Reliance Merchant Services, Results Fitness, Ridgefield Electric, Ridgefield Pet, Susi Laura Massage, The LaurelRock Company, The Romoser Family, The Toy Chest, Tinker Excavating, and Tower Realty Corporation.

“The need for financial aid in Ridgefield continues to grow, and we are beyond grateful for the generosity and support we received at Adult Camp Night, making it possible for us to serve more youth than ever before. With over 150 people in attendance, the event surpassed all of our expectations, which would not have been possible without the support of the Ridgefield Community. Because of our supporters, great futures start here,” explained Kristin Goncalves, Associate Executive Director.

Each year, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield opens its doors to over 4,500 Ridgefield youth. In 2019, the Club provided more than 130 families with financial assistance, totaling over $150,000 in program and camp services. “Philanthropic support from the community allows the Club to thrive as a resource for all Ridgefield’s youth. Over 30% of the Club’s budget is raised through individual donations and fundraising events. Events like Adult Camp Night help the Boys & Girls Club to continue inspiring and enabling all young people to reach their full potential as caring, productive, and responsible citizens,” explained Mike Flynn, Executive Director at the Boys & Girls Club.

All proceeds from Adult Camp Night will directly benefit the Club’s Summer Camp Scholarship fund. For more information, or to donate to the summer camp scholarship fund, please visit our website, www.bgcridgefield.org, or contact Kristin Goncalves, Associate Executive Director, at kgoncalves@bgcridgefield.org