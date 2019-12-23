Ridgefield Boy Scouts to pick up Christmas trees on Jan. 11

Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ridgefield Boy Scouts to pick up Christmas trees on Jan. 11 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

It is once again time for Boy Scout Troop 116’s annual community service project and fundraiser!

Since 2002, Troop 116 looks forward to this event each January. The troop scouts and parents travel around Ridgefield picking up residents’ discarded Christmas trees after the Christmas holiday. The trees are delivered to the town recycling center where they are recycled.

The town shreds the trees and in the spring Troop 116 scouts use the mulch to nourish the landscape beds lining Main Street.

This year’s fundraiser will be on Saturday, Jan. 11.

This is not only a community service project but also the primary fundraiser for Troop 116. Funds earned are used to support ongoing community service projects and supplement scouting expenses so that all scouts are able to participate in the scouting program, learning leadership skills and becoming better citizens of the community.

Register online at ridgefieldtroop116.com or call: 203-403-7116.

Email xmastreepickup@ridgefieldtroop116.com for more information.

The suggested donation is $17.