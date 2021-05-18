Ridgefield Boy Scouts revel in annual Camporee Staff reports May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 11:57 p.m.
Roughly 85 Boy Scouts attended the 21st annual BSA Ridgefield Camporee at Sturges Park from May 14-16 for a fun-filled weekend full of camping, outdoor cooking and community service activities.
RIDGEFIELD — Roughly 85 Boy Scouts attended the 21st annual BSA Ridgefield Camporee at Sturges Park from May 14-16 for camping, outdoor cooking and community service activities.
Scouts from Troops 19, 76, 116 and 431 enjoyed the Camporee, which sows fellowship, friendly competition and conservation among the scouts as they team up to clean up the popular local park. The service was particularly important this year as COVID restrictions have prevented large-scale cleanup efforts of fallen trees, campsite maintenance and removal of invasive plants.