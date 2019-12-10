Ridgefield Boy Scout makes surprise visit to Lounsbury House
Lounsbury House was warmed by the holiday cheer that came its way when Declan, a member of Ridgefield’s Boy Scout Troop 76, paid a surprise visit Monday, Dec. 9. Suzanne Brennan, executive director, and Christine Collura, director of operations, are pictured with Declan and wish to thank the entire troop for their thoughtfulness.
