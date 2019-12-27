  • Evan Joyce of Boy Scout Troop 76 made it his duty to donate seven beautiful holiday wreaths for RVNAhealth patients and their families. Bottom left: Bridget Helsley brings a wreath to Ilga, and Alice Meenan and Melissa Woodhouse make a special delivery to Guy (bottom right). Photo: Twitter Photo

    Evan Joyce of Boy Scout Troop 76 made it his duty to donate seven beautiful holiday wreaths for RVNAhealth patients and their families. Bottom left: Bridget Helsley brings a wreath to Ilga, and Alice Meenan and Melissa Woodhouse make a special delivery to Guy (bottom right).

