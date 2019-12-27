Ridgefield Boy Scout makes holiday wreaths for RVNAhealth
Updated
Evan Joyce of Boy Scout Troop 76 made it his duty to donate seven beautiful holiday wreaths for RVNAhealth patients and their families. Bottom left: Bridget Helsley brings a wreath to Ilga, and Alice Meenan and Melissa Woodhouse make a special delivery to Guy (bottom right).
Evan Joyce of Boy Scout Troop 76 made it his duty to donate seven beautiful holiday wreaths for RVNAhealth patients and their families. Bottom left: Bridget Helsley brings a wreath to Ilga, and Alice Meenan and
Evan Joyce of Boy Scout Troop 76 made it his duty to donate seven beautiful holiday wreaths for RVNAhealth patients and their families. Bottom left: Bridget Helsley brings a wreath to Ilga, and Alice Meenan and Melissa Woodhouse make a special delivery to Guy (bottom right).
Evan Joyce of Boy Scout Troop 76 made it his duty to donate seven beautiful holiday wreaths for RVNAhealth patients and their families. Bottom left: Bridget Helsley brings a wreath to Ilga, and Alice Meenan and