Ridgefield Board of Realtors merges with NFCAR

The Board of Directors of Ridgefield Board of Realtors announced that it has entered into a partnership merger with the Northern Fairfield County Association of Realtors (NFCAR) located in Bethel, effective Oct. 1, 2020.

“The opportunity to offer enhanced education and services to our members and the community was too good to pass up,” said Lynne Boehm, 2020 RBOR president. “The inherent benefits derived from an extended market area that will include Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield and Redding, and the combined resources of more than 1,000 members to speak on behalf of property owners to build strong communities was a decision overwhelmingly supported by both Associations.”

On Sept. 17, Richard Eimicke, association executive for NFCAR held an orientation session in Bethel for the RBOR officers and directors who will serve on the 2020/2021NFCAR Board of Directors. They include: Lynne Boehm, NFCAR vice president, Weichert, Madison, and Post; Kyle Neumann, 2021 NFCAR president elect, Neumann Real Estate; and Directors, Jefferson Guthrie, Coldwell Banker Real Estate; Barry London, Weichert, Madison and Post; and Mary Pat Sexton, Keller Williams Real Estate. Laura Rubinfeld, RBOR association executive will join the NFCAR staff as communications director.

NFCAR, chartered in 1925 and RBOR in 1961 by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), are local chapters of the not-for-profit professional trade organization, the leading advocate for private property rights, housing and the real estate profession.