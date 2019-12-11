Ridgefield Board of Realtors honors members for service

Incoming 2020 RBOR President Lynne Boehm saluted Toni Riordan, 2019 RBOR president, for her commitment and dedication to the association on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the RBOR Board Appreciation Dinner.

The dinner, hosted by Toni and Phillip Riordan at their home in Ridgefield is given annually to thank the RBOR officers and directors for their time and service to their fellow realtors, the industry and the community. Also honored was Barbara Assiff who has served as director and membership chair for the past three years.

The Ridgefield Board of Realtors chartered in 1961 by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is the local chapter of the not-for-profit professional trade organization. It is the leading advocate for private property rights, housing and the real estate profession.