RIDGEFIELD — A majority of the Board of Education members have voted to adopt Superintendent Susie Da Silva’s proposed budget for the upcoming school year.

The $107.2 million spending plan is an increase of 4.79 percent over the previous fiscal year. It initially totaled $107.4 million, or an increase of 4.98 percent.

Board members Elizabeth Flogel and Selina Bell voted against the proposal, citing concerns about administrative costs and the need to support the arts.

Before Monday’s vote, Da Silva outlined some adjustments administrators made to bring down the total, including a $10,000 decrease in the athletic equipment line and reductions to both insurance liability and workman’s compensation costs.

Almost 80 percent of the adopted budget accounts for salaries and employee benefits. It also reflects a 19 percent increase in special education outplacement and tuition costs from the previous year based on the district’s growing population of students with special needs.

A series of proposed staffing reductions would yield $100,000 worth of savings while providing an administrative restructure that better targets the district’s needs, according to Da Silva.

The superintendent also noted some cost mitigation strategies, including a $120,000 reduction in transportation and a 3 percent cap on insurance expenses.

Bell proposed amending the budget to include two art teachers at an approximate cost of $154,000 in place of another line item. She argued that more money should be allocated to classrooms to directly impact students, and raised concern about a lack of art education within the district.

“We keep giving lip service to (social-emotional health) but we’re not doing anything for our kids,” Bell said. “There’s so much money in the budget for administration purposes, but it doesn’t trickle down to the classroom.”

Assistant Superintendent Cory Gillette said the district is assessing what resources are needed to provide a comprehensive art program for students K-12.

Flogel also took issue with increasing administrative costs despite declining enrollment. Based on current projections, Ridgefield has lost 338 students since the 2018-19 school year, she said.

“If you look at the ratio of administrative roles versus teacher roles, since the 2018-2019 school year it’s gone up at least 2 percent,” Flogel added. “To add people and head count to the schools with declining enrollment …is highly concerning.”

Da Silva argued that among all the school systems in its district reference group — which includes Darien, New Canaan, Easton-Redding-Region 9, Weston, Westport and Wilton — Ridgefield has the least number of administrators relative to student population.

“We do a lot with little here and … as a result … we have to work very tightly and closely,” she said. “But we are not administrator top heavy, at all.”

Other board members voiced their support for the superintendent’s budget, which the Board of Finance was expected to discuss on Tuesday night.

“I thank the administration for their deep dive on the arts program,” Sean McEvoy said. “I’m glad we’re finally refocusing on the curriculum as a whole and integrating it together … it’s wonderful to see.”

“Our mission is about doing the best for all our kids,” Tina Malhotra said, “and if our administration is saying this is the budget that is going to … move our schools forward I think we have to trust it.”

