Ridgefield Bicycle Company collecting bikes this week

Ridgefield Bicycle Company is hosting a bike collection this week at its storefront on Danbury Road.

Northeast Community Cycles will pick up the donated bikes this weekend and they will be given to underprivileged children and adults in Fairfield County over the holidays.

“Please check your garage for bikes you no longer use or have outgrown, they will be refurbished and given a new home for the holidays!” Ridgefield Bicycle Company wrote on its Facebook page.

The business is located at 88 Danbury Road. Donations can be made any day this week.

Northeast Community Cycles is a nonprofit, community initiative dedicated to providing safe, refurbished bicycles to underprivileged kids.