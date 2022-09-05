Ridgefield Best Buddies seeks to ‘keep making connections’ between students

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — Since its inception last summer, the Ridgefield Best Buddies program has helped local students with disabilities build meaningful connections with their peers and community while working on critical social skills.
The summer program recently finished its second year of operation, and, Anthony Showa, assistant director of special education for the school district, said he hopes to keep making connections between the program’s students and the broader community.