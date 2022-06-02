Ridgefield Arts Watch: Here are the events to look forward to in June

The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.
What a cornucopia of arts events this month! Music lovers, especially, are in for a treat as CHIRP kicks off its annual summer Concert Happenings in Ridgefield Parks series on June 7. Do check out their exciting roster of artists in a wide range of musical genres from the Afro-Latino rock music of Making Movies, blues grass by the smashing Sue Foley who is on tour to promote her latest album, Pinky’s Blues, the party music of Marcia Ball, jazz in different forms vocal, acoustic, brass band, and soul performed by accomplished and prize-winning artists and bands. Underwritten by the town’s Parks & Recreation Department and the Ridgefield Press, concerts are in Ballard Park in the heart of downtown on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and begin at 7 p.m. sharp. So gather your friends, grab a blanket, a picnic basket, and join the fun for a true community event.