Ridgefield Arts Council urges townspeople to support the arts

Throughout the challenges of COVID, Ridgefield’s creative community has been there for you, providing a wide range of entertainment to enjoy at no cost.

The Ridgefield Playhouse and Theater Barn collaborated with others to bring you drive-in movies at the high school and have offered free performances outside. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists distributed over 200 free canvases to the community and exhibited the collective work during Art Walk. Keeler Tavern, The Lounsbury House, and The Aldrich Contemporary Museum of Art were hosts to the music of Make Music Day. CHIRP brought you music in Ballard Park this summer, members of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra have performed throughout the town and many more remote choices by ACT and the Ridgefield Library, to mention only a few of the more than 20 nonprofit arts and cultural institutions that call Ridgefield home.

The fall brings more opportunities to enjoy the arts in Ridgefield and give back to the very organizations that have provided these spirit lifting events to you. Months and months of closure have resulted in multi-million dollar losses for these groups. They need the community’s support now more than ever. There are so many ways to do this — for those comfortable, purchase a ticket, and go see a performance.

The Ridgefield Playhouse has a full schedule of entertainment and continues to offer movies to the community. The Theater Barn and ACT of CT are opening soon and The Aldrich and the Ridgefield Guild of Artists have new exhibits. The Prospector Theater is open and RIFF starts up soon with a wonderful schedule of films available in person and online — just a few of the organizations working to re-open and start performances again.

If you don’t feel comfortable getting out, there are many ways to support these organizations by purchasing a streaming ticket or becoming members. The holidays are coming up — gift certificates and memberships are available from all of these organizations.

For a complete list of the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Ridgefield, with links to their websites, go to www.ridgfieldartscouncil.org.

With Ridgefield’s support, we will continue to have the most vibrant arts and cultural small town in Connecticut.

Jennifer DiLaura submitted this column on behalf of the Ridgefield Arts Council.