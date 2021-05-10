Ridgefield Arts Council hosts 'Behind The Scenes' honors

The Ridgefield Arts Council recently hosted its annual “Behind The Scenes” honors in the garden at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center. The program was established to allow local organizations the opportunity to acknowledge volunteers for their contributions “behind the scenes.”

On Monday, May 6, Council Chairwoman Jennifer DiLaura welcomed guests to the socially-distanced ceremony. She spoke about the strong creative community in Ridgefield and its efforts during the past 15 months to adjust amid the coronavirus pandemic.