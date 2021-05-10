Skip to main content
Ridgefield Arts Council hosts 'Behind The Scenes' honors

Staff
The Ridgefield Arts Council recently hosted its annual “Behind The Scenes” honors in the garden at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center. The program was established to allow local organizations the opportunity to acknowledge volunteers for their contributions “behind the scenes.”

On Monday, May 6, Council Chairwoman Jennifer DiLaura welcomed guests to the socially-distanced ceremony. She spoke about the strong creative community in Ridgefield and its efforts during the past 15 months to adjust amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ridgefield’s Poet Laureate Barb Jennes read an original called “Why Art,” and First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Pamme Jones, executive director of The Ridgefield Theater Barn, presented the awards. The audience was then treated to a cello performance by student Alex Dilullio, who received the council’s Scholarship Award.

The 2021 honorees were:

Hilary Aronow - Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance

Julia Bruce - Ridgefield Independent Film Festival

Susie Buckley - The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum

Kam and Dot Daughters - Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center

Mary Harold - Ridgefield Guild of Artists

Heather Hillman - ACT of Connecticut

Barb Jennes - Ridgefield Library

Barbara Kaplan - Weir Farm National Historic Park

Laura Kenagy - Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra

Jeff Krulwich - Thrown Stone Theater Company

Cathy Malloy - Ridgefield Theater Company

Michael and Christine Steel - SPHERE of CT

Rich Vazzana - Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra

In addition, Keeler’s executive director Hilde Grob was awarded the Nancy Comstock Andrews Superlative Teaching/Mentoring award.