Ridgefield Animal Control, Woodcock Nature Center team up for wildlife awareness night

Ridgefield Animal Control and Woodcock Nature Center are co-sponsoring the first-ever Wildlife Awareness Night at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

“For the first time ever, we are teaming up to educate the community on how to co-exist with wildlife, how to properly handle injured wildlife situations and provide proper contact info for all wildlife and animal related scenarios,” said Jennifer Bradshaw, Early Childhood Education Coordinator at the nature center.

Some topics to be discussed include: wildlife rehab, common animals in Connecticut, who/when to call for help, domestic animal awareness, contact between families and wildlife.

The nature center will be providing a live Bird of Prey demonstration. There will also be mounts, skulls, furs, and DEEP info packets.

There will also be Animal traps, "tools of the trade" to show the public.

The event will begin at 7 p.m.