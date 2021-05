Ridgefield Allies is hosting a brief twilight vigil at the Ballard Park gazebo on Tuesday, May 25, at 8 p.m. to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. The public is invited to join in solemn remembrance of and solidarity with victims of racial injustice.

Ridgefield Allies, a community organization, was founded by concerned residents last spring in the aftermath of the killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey and others.