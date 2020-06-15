Ridgefield Allies holding logo contest

Ridgefield Allies is holding a logo contest to promote the organization's mission of awareness and antiracism.

Ridgefield Allies is a community organization dedicated toward taking steps in the fight for racial justice in the community. With the goal of highlighting what we can do as individuals (and as a community) to combat racism, the group held a livestream virtual rally on Sunday, June 7 which has been viewed by nearly 4,000 people.

Ridgefield Allies is holding a contest to create an artistic representation (aka: a logo) to promote the organization’s mission of awareness and antiracism. The logo should encompass the group’s mission and goals. The logo will be used on the Ridgefield Allies website, materials, as well as promotional items including t-shirts, buttons, and stickers.

Entries should be emailed to logocontest@ridgefieldallies.org by July 1.

To learn more, visit ridgefieldallies.org or facebook.com/RidgefieldAllies/.