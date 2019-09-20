Ridgefield Academy hosts nature-themed open house Oct. 20

Ridgefield Academy will host a nature-themed open house on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Ridgefield Academy, 223 W. Mountain Road, Ridgefield will host a nature-themed open house for families with children in kindergarten through grade 3 on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The event includes a nature walk around the 42-acre campus, a tour of our Lower School, an introduction to teachers and head of school, and a cooking activity in the school’s Kitchen Lab.

To register for the open house, call Director of Enrollment David Suter at 203-804-1800, ext. 112 or visit ridgefieldacademy.org/open-house.

For other Ridgefield Academy events or open house dates, go to ridgefieldacademy.org/admission/visit-our-campus.