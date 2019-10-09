Ridgefield Academy hosts Take-A-Look Tuesdays

Ridgefield Academy hosts Take-A-Look Tuesdays Oct. 15, Nov. 12, Dec. 10 and April 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Summit Building. Ridgefield Academy hosts Take-A-Look Tuesdays Oct. 15, Nov. 12, Dec. 10 and April 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Summit Building. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Academy hosts Take-A-Look Tuesdays 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield Academy hosts Take-A-Look Tuesdays, Nov. 12, Dec. 10 and April 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Summit Building.

Visitors get a close-up look at the school while it’s in session. They will hear from the Head of School Tom Main about the benefits of RA’s preschool through grade 8 education, experience classrooms in action, tour the campus and see firsthand how the faculty works with students.

For more information or to register, call Director of Enrollment David Suter at 203-894-1800, ext. 112, or visit ridgefieldacademy.org/takealook.