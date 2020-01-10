Ridgefield A Better Chance to honor Allison and Jon Stockel

The Ridgefield A Better Chance program will honor Allison and Jon Stockel for their extraordinary commitment to Ridgefield ABC at its Annual Winter Gala to be held on February 7th at Le Chateau. All are invited.

Enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres followed by dinner and dancing with a Mardi Gras theme at Le Chateau in South Salem, NY. Black Tie optional and festive Mardi Gras masks are encouraged!

This glittering evening will also include alumni speaker, Safiya Samms, an RABC 2007 graduate and Technical Program Manager at Facebook/London, a live and silent auction and an opportunity to meet our current outstanding scholars.

Click here Winter Gala Tickets to purchase tickets. For additional information on the evening's festivities go to www.ridgefieldabc.org. Advertise your business to support the event and honor the Stockels by buying a Winter Gala program ad. Email Mary Smith at marymannsmith@gmail.com for more information.

A Better Chance is a not-for-profit educational program that finds and places highly motivated and talented high school students of color in outstanding academic systems. Its mission is to increase substantially the number of well-educated young people of color who are capable of assuming positions of responsibility and leadership in American society. Ridgefield hosts eight women Scholars in one of the twenty public school programs nationwide.