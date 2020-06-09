Ridgefield A Better Chance seeking host families

While it may seem like everything is on hold right now, Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) is planning ahead and preparing for the positive things that come next. For RABC, that means welcoming two new female scholars entering Ridgefield High School in the fall. The Ridgefield A Better Chance program is actively seeking two host families to support these two young women.

One of the key elements of the Ridgefield A Better Chance success is its host family program. These young women leave their families to come to Ridgefield and live together in the RABC house with a resident director. “Host families offer scholars a “home away from home” one weekend a month and an opportunity to experience the community by participating in normal everyday family activities — from chores to social functions, said RABC Host Family Coordinator, Meg Brisso. “This broadens the scholars’ experiences and often builds lifelong relationships with their host families.”

The main criteria for being a host family is to be loving, accepting, and welcoming to the scholars. Some families have young children; others may be couples without children, or families with adult children.

“Hosting an RABC scholar has been an incredibly rewarding way to support a program we strongly believe in while simultaneously enriching our family life,” said Jennifer Sproule, a current host family parent. “Marlene is an exceptional young woman — kind, mature, and bright — and we are appreciative of the opportunity we’ve had to get to know her, her friends at the RABC house, and her wonderful family.”

“We all look forward to the weekends when she is with us,” Sproule added. “To my children, she is a cool, teenage older sister figure; to my husband and I, she is a strong, independent young woman with a fierce work ethic and a warm heart. She has supported my kids during their sporting events and plays, and spent the afternoon hanging out in my daughter’s room while they listen to music and do homework together. When she joins us for a family event, it is that much more fun because she is with us.”

To find out more about becoming a ABC host family, interested parties can email Meg Brisson at megbrisson@gmail.com or visit www.ridgefieldabc.org.

A Better Chance is a national program that offers qualified students of color from educationally underserved areas the opportunity to learn and grow in an excellent high school program. Since its founding, Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) helps prepare the outstanding young women involved in the program for college and a successful future as active and effective contributors to society.