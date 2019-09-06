Ridgefield 8 guest bartending night to benefit ROAR

The Ridgefield 8 are ready to roll with serving up cocktails and fun at Gallo Ridgefield to benefit ROAR on Sept. 26.

The Ridgefield 8 set the Guinness World Record for the World’s Longest Bocce Marathon on June 22, 2019. Can they set the record for best guest bartenders too?

Residents can find out at at Gallo on Thursday, Sept. 26, when the octet will be pouring drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. to benefit Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR).

A portion of all food and drinks, as well as 100 percent of bar tips will go to help adoptive dogs and cats at ROAR.

Gallo Ristorante is located at 5 Grove Street.

For more information on ROAR, visit roar-ridgefield.org.