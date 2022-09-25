Ridgefield pastor shares wisdom at Vienna conference

RIDGEFIELD – As well as engaging with colleagues from across the globe, Ridgefield pastor Debbie Rundlett learned how leaders experienced wisdom at the conference for the International Academy of Management, Spirituality and Religion held in Vienna, Austria that she attended earlier this month.
The academy encompasses different divisions and special interest groups – the Management, Spirituality and Religion group is one of the most widely attended groups, said Rundleett, who, along with her roles as pastor of the Ridgebury Congregational Church and director of The Meetinghouse at Ridgebury Commons, works as an organizational development practitioner and a global coach and facilitator.