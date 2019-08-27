Ridgebury Road mansion on market for $9.75 million

“Cement house,” “a tough sell in concrete and glass” — there are lots of descriptors for the modernist mansion off of Ridgebury Road, now back on the market for $9.75 million.

For the money, the monolithic building also comes with a neighboring 11-acre parcel that contains a 3,500-square-foot farmhouse.

The home, designed by Urguyan architect Rafael Viñoly (more renowned for creating museums, an airport terminal, and campuses than houses), includes more than 10,000 square feet of space, and two pools — one indoor and one outdoor.

It is not the first time the property has been on the market.

Built between 1990 and 1993 at a cost of some $20 million by Alice Lawrence — widow of a New York real estate developer, the house was intended to house her art collection. The property has been on and off the market since her death in 2008.

It was first donated to Fairfield University after Lawrence’s death. The university then sold the property to Fraydun Manocherian in 2012 for $2.7 million, after listing it for $3.2 million.

Manocherian is the owner of the New York Health and Racquet Club chain.

The home and neighboring farm property were both listed at $25 million in 2013.

Within 18 months, the price was dropped to $19.5 million. The latest price reduction lists the house at $9,750,000.

Appreciating the art form

Located on five acres at the top of Pope’s corner with commanding views of the surrounding woodlands, the home includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a concrete observation deck at the top of the main house.

A massive cement wall bisects the home from one end to the other.

A 2012 profile of the house in the New York Times said the property includes a heated driveway and a snow-melting system on the observation deck.

Laura Freed Ancona is the current real estate agent for the property.

Michelle Genovisi, a previous agent for the property was quoted in the Times article as saying the property would be for someone who would appreciate the home as “as an art form.”

“It won’t be bought by someone who just wants to live in Ridgefield,” she said.