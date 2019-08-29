Rhode Islanders face higher electricity costs this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents are facing about an 8% hike in their electricity bills beginning in October after state regulators approved a rate increase.

WPRI-TV reports that the cost increase affects National Grid's residential electricity customers, who on average will pay about $9 more per month for at least the next six months.

The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission, which decides whether to approve or deny rate changes, also approved rate increases for commercial and industrial customers on Wednesday.

The higher costs are typical during the winter months when generating electricity becomes more expensive.

The commission's decision was made without objection or controversy.

