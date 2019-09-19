Rhode Island unemployment rate increases slightly

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August rose one-tenth of a percentage point over July, but was down three-tenths of a percentage point when compared to August 2018.

The state Department of Labor and Training announced Thursday that the state unemployment rate of 3.6% was slightly lower than the national rate of 3.7%.

The number of unemployed Rhode Islanders, those people available for and actively seeking employment was up by 200 over July to 19,800.

But over the year, the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders decreased by 2,000.

The educational services and professional and business services sectors each added 400 jobs in August, the largest monthly job gain among all industry sectors.

The construction and accommodations and food services sectors both lost jobs last month.