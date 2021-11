PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island will apply to relicense a portion of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in part to make it easier to comply with Medicaid billing rules that apply to facilities that treat psychiatric patients.

Gov. Dan McKee said Tuesday that the decision to relicense the hospital’s Benton building in Cranston as a separate psychiatric hospital was made partially to end a dispute over the hospital’s finances, The Providence Journal reported.