CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point in August to 5.8%, and the state has now regained 73% of the jobs lost at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when many businesses were required to close, state labor officials said Thursday.

The August unemployment rate was slightly higher than the adjusted July rate of 5.7%, but well below the August 2020 state rate of 12.6%, the state Department of Labor and Training said in a statement.