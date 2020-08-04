https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Rhode-Island-motorcycle-rider-dies-in-crash-with-15457839.php
Rhode Island motorcycle rider dies in crash with car
A Rhode Island man was killed when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a car, police said.
According to the preliminary investigation, Richard Lemieux, 63, of Glocester, was driving east on U.S. Route 44 — also known as Putnam Pike — in Glocester at about 4:30 p.m. Monday when a car coming in the opposite direction crossed the center line, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Lemieux was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 61-year-old Connecticut woman, was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Her name was not released.
The crash remains under investigation.
View Comments