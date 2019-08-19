https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Rhode-Island-gas-prices-down-3-cents-per-gallon-14355882.php
Rhode Island gas prices down 3 cents per gallon
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped 3 cents in the past week.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.63 per gallon.
Rhode Island's price is 2 cents higher than the national average for regular, and a full quarter lower than the in-state average of $2.88 a year ago.
An organization spokeswoman says the low prices are good news for drivers heading out for the long Labor Day weekend, taking end-of-summer vacations, or driving their college students back to campus.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as $2.44 per gallon and as high as $2.79.
