Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island's two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent.
A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers from Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and Bally’s Tiverton Casino and Hotel planned to go to the State House on Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill, which has been held for further study.