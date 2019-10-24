Rhode Island artificial reef construction to begin this week

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Construction of an artificial reef off the coast of East Providence is expected to take place this week.

The Providence Journal reports that the reef will be installed off Sabin Point on Thursday and Friday.

The artificial reef is intended to become a habitat for fish that live in Narragansett Bay including tautog, black sea bass and scup. It will be made of precast concrete balls with holes in them.

The $47,000 project is being funded through the federal Sports Fish Restoration Program and a grant from the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association.

The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council approved the project in June.