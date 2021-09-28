Skip to main content
Rhode Island Foundation announces new round of grants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded another $450,000 in grants to several more nonprofits that are helping state residents cope with and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

“Even when the state began gradually reopening as more and more Rhode Islanders answered the call to get vaccinated, we went on raising money and making grants to benefit Rhode Islanders hit hard by the crisis,” foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg said in a statement. “We will continue working with engaged and generous donors across Rhode Island and determined nonprofit partners as our state moves from crisis relief to long-term recovery.”

Centro de Innovacion Mujer Latina, Rhode Island Rescue Ministries and The Samaritans of Rhode Island are among the organizations that benefited from the latest round of grants.

Centro received $30,000 to provide community mental health services and other assistance to the Spanish-speaking community.

Rescue Ministries received $20,000 to purchase cold storage and non-perishable food containers for its homeless shelter, food pantry and soup kitchen.

Samaritans received $20,000 to improve the responsiveness of its digital suicide prevention services.

The foundation has now awarded more than $21 million in pandemic relief since March 2020.