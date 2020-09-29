Reynolds + Rowella welcomes new tax partner

Reynolds + Rowella, a certified public accounting and business advisory firm in Fairfield County, announces that Patrick Butler, CPA, has transitioned into the role of tax partner, effective Oct. 1.

“We will always seek to recognize the dedication of our team members and promote from within,” said Scott Crane, managing partner. “In the 13 years that Patrick has been part of the team, he has consistently excelled in terms of service excellence, contribution to the firm’s growth, investment in people and expert knowledge. We are very pleased to welcome Patrick into the Partnership and look forward to the future.”

“I am thrilled to become partner at such an outstanding firm, said Butler. “We share a commitment to provide every client with sound advice and outstanding personal service. I look forward to the hard work and am excited to assume more responsibility through the advancement of the practice.”

Butler currently lives in Putnam County with his wife and two children, and when not in the office, he enjoys playing golf and following his favorite sports teams. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, New York Society of Certified Public Accountant and Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Reynolds + Rowella has offices at 90 Grove St., Ridgefield; and 51 Locust Ave., New Canaan. For more information, contact Elizabeth Bresnan at 203-438-0161 or elizabethb@reynoldsrowella.com.